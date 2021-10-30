Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,568 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.86% of Lincoln Electric worth $67,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,204,000 after acquiring an additional 456,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.43 and a 12-month high of $147.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

