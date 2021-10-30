LiquidApps Price Down 5.7% This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.10 million and $18,286.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00033659 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

