Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Stock analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

