Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider David King Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) insider David King sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

LIT stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.29. The stock has a market cap of £135.82 million and a PE ratio of 27.21. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a one year low of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

