Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider David King Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) insider David King sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).
LIT stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.29. The stock has a market cap of £135.82 million and a PE ratio of 27.21. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a one year low of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
