LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 82.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,952,000 after purchasing an additional 86,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 315.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 68,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 44.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. 840,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

