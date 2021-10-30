LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LKQ stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. 1,685,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,024. LKQ has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

