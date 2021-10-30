Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 54.25 ($0.71).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 50.22 ($0.66) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a market capitalization of £35.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.74.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

