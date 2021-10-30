Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 54.25 ($0.71).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 50.22 ($0.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,762,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,934,359. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.74. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

