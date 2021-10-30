LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of First Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $13,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $40,687,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $1,643,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $12,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of FA stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.