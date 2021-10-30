LMR Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 234,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.67% of Aurora Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AURC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

