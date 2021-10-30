LMR Partners LLP Invests $3.68 Million in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 3.73% of Pine Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,928,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,628,000.

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

