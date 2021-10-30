LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $200,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of YOU opened at $44.69 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $65.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.79.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.