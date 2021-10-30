LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $16,931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $7,228,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter worth about $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter worth about $5,638,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $5,381,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL opened at $9.76 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

