LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,876,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $779,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,579,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,459,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.96.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.