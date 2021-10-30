LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $261.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.65 and a one year high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.72.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

