loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

LDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

In related news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $997,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

