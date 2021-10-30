Loop Capital Downgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $226.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.16.

UPS opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

