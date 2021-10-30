LPL Financial Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $164.02 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

