LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PKI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

NYSE:PKI opened at $176.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.96. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

