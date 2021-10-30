LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period.

NYSE BOE opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

