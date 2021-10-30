LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.44 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.