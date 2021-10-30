LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,188,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,103,000 after acquiring an additional 310,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,108 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,862,000 after purchasing an additional 426,080 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE CIM opened at $15.61 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

