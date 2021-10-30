LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

