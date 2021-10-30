Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $451.12.

LULU stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $467.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

