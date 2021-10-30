LunchMoney (LMY) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $476,785.41 and $32.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

