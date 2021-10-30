Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Trading Up 1.5%

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34.

About Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.