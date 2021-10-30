Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUNMF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

