Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.96.

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$16.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.2997732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

