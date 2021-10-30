Luther Burbank Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

