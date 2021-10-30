M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.

NYSE MHO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.26. 366,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M/I Homes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of M/I Homes worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.