Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Releases Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.40 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

