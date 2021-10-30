MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Position Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $276,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $543,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,032 shares of company stock valued at $30,745,936. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTSI opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

