Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 124,483 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 35,977.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,483 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.