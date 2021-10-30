Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.95 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

