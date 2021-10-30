Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 57.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 48.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 512,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,281,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.44.

SBAC stock opened at $345.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.76 and its 200 day moving average is $327.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.