Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of National Retail Properties worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 229.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,899,000 after buying an additional 726,796 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 51.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,910,000 after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 461,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

