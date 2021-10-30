Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $7.88 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,973 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,517,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,986,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Summit Redstone began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares in the company, valued at $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

