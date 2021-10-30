Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,360,212 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360,212 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 38.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Aaron’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of AAN opened at $23.39 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.