Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 191.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 86,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

