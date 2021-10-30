Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 519.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

