MakiSwap Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00095768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.98 or 1.00560055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.48 or 0.06997150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

