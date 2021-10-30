Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the September 30th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,264.0 days.
Man Wah stock remained flat at $$1.43 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.98.
Man Wah Company Profile
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.