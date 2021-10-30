Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the September 30th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,264.0 days.

Man Wah stock remained flat at $$1.43 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

