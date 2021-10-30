Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%.

Shares of NYSE:MN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 9,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,631. The company has a market cap of $178.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.