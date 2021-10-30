Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%.
Shares of NYSE:MN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 9,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,631. The company has a market cap of $178.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
Manning & Napier Company Profile
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
