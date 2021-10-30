Manulife Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 17,370 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,684% compared to the typical volume of 624 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.49 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 264,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,380,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,272,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.