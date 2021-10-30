Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAQC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $12,302,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,380,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 41.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 425,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161 shares in the last quarter.

MAQC stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

