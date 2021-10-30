Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MARPS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.06. 13,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,802. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust, which engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

