Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 31.30%.

Marine Products stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 193,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,449. The firm has a market cap of $430.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.23. Marine Products has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $19.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Marine Products worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

