Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 31.30%.

MPX traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.67. 193,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,449. The firm has a market cap of $430.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.23. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.

Get Marine Products alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Marine Products worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.