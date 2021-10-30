MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after buying an additional 419,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

